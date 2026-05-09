Smoother than a Pro: OMODA & JAECOO SIVP Earns Rave Reviews in Global Field Tests

During the Chery International Business Summit, OMODA & JAECOO’s SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) technology completed its first-ever public field test. Nearly 100 media representatives and dealer delegates from global markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, participated in the on-site experience, witnessing the technology’s real-world performance. As a smart parking solution built for global users, SIVP demonstrated its practicality and reliability through intuitive real-world execution.

After the test drive, international media shared their firsthand impressions. The most consistent feedback? Simple to use. Strong sense of security. One media representative noted that the system operates very smoothly; when pedestrians move around the vehicle, it actively stops to yield, no manual intervention needed. Quick, natural responses to unexpected situations.

For users who dislike parking—especially when dealing with tight spots—SIVP completely eliminates the hassle of manual reversing and repeated adjustments. The vehicle autonomously locates a spot, plans the route, and parks with precision. Zero learning curve. A media representative from Indonesia noted: “Indonesian cities suffer from traffic jams, narrow parking spaces, and poor parking infrastructure. SIVP fits perfectly in these scenarios.” In his view, SIVP effectively tackles real-world parking challenges that have long troubled local drivers.

Another media representative admitted: “I found it hard to believe—I’d only seen videos like this on YouTube, never witnessed a car driving itself in person. Sitting inside and watching it drive so smoothly, I found SIVP both fascinating and meaningful.” He emphasized that this feature makes parking “super simple and super comfortable.” He admitted that he’s always hated parking in tight spaces. Now SIVP handles the entire process autonomously. No extra setup. A practical game-changer in crowded cities with limited parking.

During the test drive, SIVP not only completed the full process seamlessly—autonomously locating a spot, dynamically maneuvering, and precisely parking—but also demonstrated sharp environmental perception and stable decision-making in complex, dynamic scenarios involving mixed traffic and obstacles. Media present generally agreed that SIVP truly addresses everyday mobility needs, tackling common pain points for drivers worldwide, tight spaces, shopping mall car-finding hassles, and scraping risks for new drivers.

This August, SIVP will make its Global Debut in Overseas Markets starting with the Middle East, followed by Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia. It is specifically designed to address real-world challenges in these regions – extreme heat, congested traffic, and underdeveloped parking infrastructure, offering young users “the world’s first parking hack.” As SIVP enters its global rollout phase, this smart driving technology, built for Gen Z and pioneering users worldwide, will continue to unlock parking freedom, turning the “hassle of parking” into a “one-click breeze.”

*SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Stay alert and be ready to take over at any time.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.