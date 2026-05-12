From Global Road Tests to Smart Manufacturing: The Quality Philosophy Behind FREELANDER

From desert heat and tropical humidity to freezing northern climates, FREELANDER has built its global all-road validation and manufacturing philosophy around one principle: premium intelligent all-terrain vehicles must prove themselves under real-world conditions before reaching global users. As a Legend Reborn rooted in British heritage, FREELANDER combines worldwide validation, precision engineering and advanced intelligent manufacturing to deliver composed capability across diverse global mobility environments.

FREELANDER’s global validation program involves more than 1,000 test vehicles across key international regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia and Northern Europe. Developed around real-world driving conditions rather than laboratory simulations alone, the program validates vehicle durability, intelligent systems and all-terrain capability across more than 50 road types and over 100 daily usage scenarios.

Testing environments across extreme heat conditions, humid tropical climates, freezing northern temperatures, urban congestion, high-speed highways and complex off-road terrain. This global validation philosophy reflects FREELANDER’s commitment to ensuring stable and confident performance across every terrain and scenario.

At the center of the vehicle’s capability system is the world first Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS). Designed for composed mobility across changing environments, it integrates intelligent terrain recognition together with advanced technologies including nine terrain modes, virtual central lock functionality, rear e-LSD and dual-chamber air suspension technologies to improve adaptability, comfort and stability.

FREELANDER’s intelligent driving systems, durability technologies and safety engineering have also undergone synchronized validation for both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive markets. L2+ ADAS technologies and core vehicle systems were developed in alignment with international regulations and user expectations, while the FREELANDER 8 follows global five-star safety standards.

Beyond vehicle testing, FREELANDER also places strong emphasis on manufacturing precision and long-term quality consistency. All FREELANDER models, including the FREELANDER 8, are produced at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base in Changshu — a world-class facility built around advanced automation, premium production standards and green smart factory principles.

The manufacturing base integrates more than 1,100 collaborative robots and achieves 100% welding automation across key production processes. Intelligent production systems, digital manufacturing coordination and advanced quality inspection technologies work together to improve manufacturing precision, efficiency and consistency.

With a total investment exceeding USD 1.5 billion and annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles, the manufacturing base has also undergone major upgrades to support intelligent new energy vehicle production.

Alongside intelligent manufacturing, FREELANDER also continues to expand intelligent interaction scenarios for future mobility experiences. Demonstrated during the Night of FREELANDER, the AIMOGA robot Mornine showcased how intelligent interaction technologies are becoming part of the broader smart mobility and intelligent manufacturing ecosystem.

For FREELANDER, validation extends far beyond laboratory testing. From the deserts of the Middle East to the highways of Europe, from tropical climates to freezing northern environments, FREELANDER vehicles are engineered to deliver composed confidence, dependable safety and refined all-terrain capability wherever the journey leads.

The legend is reborn — and it is built to last.