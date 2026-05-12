FREELANDER Pioneers Intelligent All-Terrain Mobility for Contemporary Explorers

As intelligent mobility continues to evolve across international markets, a new generation of users is seeking vehicles that combine advanced technology, premium craftsmanship and the freedom to adapt to diverse lifestyles and driving environments. As a Legend Reborn rooted in British heritage, FREELANDER is developing globally adapted intelligent all-terrain experiences for modern users, combining timeless SUV character with next-generation intelligent capability.

Rather than applying a single standardized solution across every region, FREELANDER focuses on localized mobility experiences shaped by different road conditions, infrastructure systems, climate environments and driving habits. This approach reflects the growing demand for intelligent vehicles that balance digital innovation with real-world usability while delivering confident mobility across every terrain and scenario.

FREELANDER is built around three defining pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom. Together, these pillars shape the brand’s intelligent all-terrain character, connecting authentic British design, intuitive technology and practical driving capability.

The Smart Confidence experience is supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, developed to deliver responsive interaction, immersive digital connectivity and smooth multi-screen performance. This high-performance chip enables an ultra-responsive user experience across both urban mobility and long-distance travel scenarios.

FREELANDER’s intelligent driving assistance technologies are also developed with international usage scenarios in mind. The vehicle integrates L2+ intelligent driving assistance functions together with advanced sensing technologies including ACC, AEB, TJA, BSD and APA systems to support calm and confident driving across complex and changing environments. Advanced Valet Parking Driver functionality will also be offered in selected international markets.

All-Terrain Freedom is reflected through the world’s first Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS). Developed to support adaptability across multiple environments, it integrates nine terrain modes, virtual central lock functionality, rear e-LSD and dual-chamber air suspension technologies. By combining intelligent terrain recognition with responsive driving adjustment, FREELANDER is designed to deliver greater confidence, stability and comfort across urban roads, highways and outdoor mobility scenarios.

Global adaptability remains a central part of the FREELANDER identity. The vehicle is being developed across three major international versions, including Left-Hand Drive, Right-Hand Drive and EU-oriented specifications, allowing intelligent systems and driving experiences to better align with regional market expectations while maintaining one global quality standard.

To support global quality standards, FREELANDER is conducting extensive validation programs across more than 50 road types and 100 usage scenarios covering 99% of daily driving conditions. Testing activities span Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Northern Europe, reinforcing the brand’s focus on globally validated intelligent all-terrain mobility developed for real-world environments.

Alongside intelligent technology, authentic British design remains a central part of the FREELANDER identity. Jaguar Land Rover leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global supply chain capabilities. This combination strengthens FREELANDER’s balance between refined British craftsmanship, smart functionality and contemporary all-terrain capability.

As a Legend Reborn shaped by British Heritage and intelligent innovation, FREELANDER is redefining how premium all-terrain vehicles deliver calm control, effortless confidence and freedom across every journey. Supported by the Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS), FREELANDER is shaping a British premium intelligent all-terrain experience designed for contemporary adventurers.