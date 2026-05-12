EXEED Unveiled AiMOGA Robotics Roadmap at the International Business Summit, Highlighting Technology Synergy, Industrial Deployment, and Talent Development

At Auto China 2026 and the EXEED International Business Summit, EXEED showcased its comprehensive technology portfolio spanning premium new energy vehicles to intelligent robotics. According to the first-quarter financial report of its parent company, Chery, R&D investment reached RMB 2.85 billion, up 25.44% year-on-year, outpacing gross profit growth. Backed by continued investment, EXEED and AiMOGA jointly unveiled the AiMOGA robotics lineup, securing orders for 1,000 intelligent police robots during the event. At the same time, EXEED announced strategic partnerships with 100 universities and the establishment of the AiMOGA Academy, with a goal of cultivating 100,000 embodied AI professionals over the next three years. Technological breakthroughs and talent ecosystem development are now emerging as the two parallel pillars driving EXEED’s robotics strategy.

Technology Advancement: Auto Show Breakthroughs Backed by R&D Investment

EXEED’s sustained investment in R&D has been steadily translated into tangible technological achievements. At Auto China 2026, the EXEED × AiMOGA robotics lineup made a collective debut, featuring intelligent police robots, the humanoid robot Mornine, and the quadruped robot “Argos.” Technology synergy was one of the central themes of the showcase. Leveraging EXEED’s accumulated expertise in perception, planning, and control developed through its intelligent vehicle platforms, AiMOGA robotics repurpose autonomous driving-grade environmental understanding capabilities for robotic systems, enabling centimeter-level positioning, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and full-domain 3D perception in complex environments. In addition, AiMOGA robots are also set to adopt the EXEED’s newly unveiled Rhino solid-state battery to meet the demands of long-duration continuous operation, signaling a clear convergence between EXEED’s energy and robotics technologies.

These technological capabilities have already entered the stage of large-scale commercial deployment. Ahead of the opening of Auto China 2026, AiMOGA robots were deployed across multiple cities in China, with application scenarios covering school-zone traffic safety support as well as event operation assistance. On April 27, during the EXEED × AiMOGA Global Release Conference, the company secured orders for 1,000 intelligent police robots and completed the centralized delivery of 110 units for use in urban traffic management and public safety applications. From pilot deployments to thousand-unit-scale mass rollout, EXEED is accelerating the transition of robotics into a new phase of commercialization.

Ecosystem Acceleration: Five Global Strategic Partnerships in Three Days

Behind these technological breakthroughs and industrial implementations is the rapid formation of an external collaboration ecosystem. From April 23 to 25, spanning the days immediately before and after the opening of Auto China 2026, Chery — EXEED’s parent company — entered into strategic partnerships with five global technology companies: NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Bosch, Volcano Engine, and CATL. The collaborations cover physical AI, intelligent driving, smart cockpits, cockpit-driving integration, robotics, 48V vehicle architecture, and green energy.

Rather than standalone technology procurement deals, these partnerships represent joint R&D initiatives focused on hardware-software synergy, algorithm training, and energy systems, aimed at accelerating the commercialization of frontier technologies. Core technologies from these collaborations will be integrated into EXEED’s vehicle R&D and robotics platforms, directly driving continuous product evolution.

Talent Declaration: From Industrial Scale-Up to Education Ecosystem Building

While accelerating progress on both the technology and industrial fronts, EXEED has simultaneously launched a forward-looking talent strategy. According to industry research, the talent gap in embodied intelligence continues to widen, becoming one of the key constraints on the sector’s rapid development. At the Global Release Conference on April 27, EXEED and AiMOGA announced strategic partnerships with 100 universities and officially established the AiMOGA Academy. The Academy is dedicated to building a closed-loop talent development system spanning cognition, application, and optimization, with a goal of training more than 100,000 professionals for the industry over the next three years.

The partnership will focus on seven key areas: joint development of academic programs and curricula, co-construction of embodied intelligence laboratories, student internships, teacher training, practical training and competition project development, two-way exchange between university and enterprise personnel, and R&D applications with scenario-based deployment. In addition, the partnership will advance six major initiatives: establishing an embodied intelligence engineering undergraduate vocational program, building the AiMOGA Robotics Industry College and order-based training classes, co-developing next-generation textbooks and digital learning resources, organizing dedicated teacher training programs through practice bases, creating a skills competition IP, and forming joint university–enterprise R&D teams to tackle core technologies while applying for patents and research projects.

From R&D investment growth outpacing gross profit expansion in the first quarter, to the centralized debut of the AiMOGA robotics matrix at Auto China 2026, to five global strategic partnerships secured within three days and cooperation agreements with 100 universities alongside the establishment of the AiMOGA Academy, EXEED is leveraging a system-level innovation capability to connect technological breakthroughs, industrial deployment, and talent development into a unified value chain. Looking ahead to the global market, EXEED will continue to advance through a dual-engine strategy of premium new energy vehicles and intelligent robotics, reshaping the boundaries of driving experience and intelligent services.