Inside FREELANDER 8: Where British Craftsmanship Meets Next-Generation Intelligent Mobility

Today’s global SUV users are seeking vehicles that combine timeless British design, premium craftsmanship, intelligent innovation and authentic all-terrain capability. As a Legend Reborn rooted in British Heritage, the FREELANDER 8 blends iconic SUV DNA with a next-generation intelligent all-terrain experience, reshaping British heritage through intelligent innovation.

At the center of the vehicle’s design direction is a contemporary interpretation of British premium. The FREELANDER 8 combines confident proportions, a strong body structure and refined surface treatment to create a presence that balances sophistication with composed all-terrain capability. Rather than following temporary styling trends, the design emphasizes timeless proportions, understated sophistication and enduring visual confidence.

Its upright proportions inspired by the Castle Body design and strong shoulder lines reinforce a commanding stance, while signature elements such as the iconic rear side triangular window and dual-peak hood create an instantly recognizable silhouette rooted in timeless British SUV identity. Redesigned for the intelligent era, the interlocking headlights combine sharp horizontal light blades with distinctive square lighting elements to establish a refined and highly recognizable front identity.

From urban environments to long-distance journeys and outdoor exploration, FREELANDER 8 was designed to deliver a refined all-scenario mobility experience for contemporary global explorers. The design language, developed under the leadership of Phil Simmons, brings internationally recognized British SUV design expertise into a new-generation intelligent all-terrain vehicle. Every detail balances heritage with modernity, creating a vehicle that feels contemporary today while remaining recognizable for years to come.

Inside, the cabin elevates British Craftsmanship through human-centered luxury and refined functionality. The Commander Seating design creates a commanding driving position with superior visibility, while Zero Gravity Rear Seats deliver elevated comfort across long-distance journeys. Premium materials, ergonomic practicality and seamless digital interaction create an immersive and refined interior environment.

The Surround View Gallery integrates navigation, real-time vehicle status and driving information into a seamless digital environment, supporting intuitive interaction and immersive connectivity for modern users. Rather than focusing solely on technical specifications, FREELANDER 8 emphasizes the relationship between intelligent capability and human-centered experience.

All-terrain capability remains central to the FREELANDER 8 experience through the world first Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS). Designed to support composed mobility across diverse driving conditions, it combines intelligent terrain recognition with advanced driving technologies to deliver confidence, adaptability and comfort in both urban and outdoor environments.

Alongside intelligent innovation, authentic British design remains central to the FREELANDER identity. Jaguar Land Rover leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global supply chain capabilities. This partnership strengthens FREELANDER’s position as a premium intelligent all-terrain brand, redefining how British Heritage evolves for the intelligent mobility era.

Designed for modern explorers, FREELANDER 8 represents a new expression of British premium all-terrain mobility — combining timeless craftsmanship, intelligent capability and the freedom to move effortlessly between urban sophistication and outdoor exploration.