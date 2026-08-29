BaseABLE Co Founder Tony Vlahovic Announces 2026 Children’s Book Focused on Inclusion and Opportunity

A New Chapter in an Inclusion Focused Mission

BaseABLE co-founder and longtime coach Tony Vlahovic has announced the 2026 publication of You Can Play Too, a children’s book focused on acceptance, inclusion, and opportunities for children with and without disabilities. The book extends Vlahovic’s longstanding work in baseball, coaching, Special Olympics programming, and disability advocacy into children’s literature.

The publication follows decades of work dedicated to helping athletes with disabilities participate in organized sports. Vlahovic’s approach has centered on the belief that access to opportunity can influence confidence, relationships, personal development, and participation both on and off the field.

You Can Play Too was published in March 2026, according to Wilkes University alumni news, which reported that Vlahovic created the book to encourage greater acceptance and opportunities for children with disabilities.

From Professional Baseball to Inclusive Coaching

Vlahovic’s career began as a multi-sport athlete before progressing to collegiate and professional baseball. At Wilkes University, he competed in football and baseball and earned All American recognition as a pitcher. He later played professional baseball in Italy for Castenaso, where he was named Rookie of the Year in 1982.

In 1983, Vlahovic signed with the Boston Red Sox as a left handed pitcher. An automobile accident prematurely ended his playing career, leading him toward coaching, rehabilitation, athletic development, and sports mental conditioning.

His subsequent career has included more than three decades of work in health, rehabilitation, athletics, and coaching. At New Hope Solebury High School, he has recorded 171 varsity baseball victories as of 2026 and is the program’s winningest varsity baseball coach. He also led Princeton Day School to a New Jersey Prep State Baseball Championship during the 2008 to 2009 season.

BaseABLE Connects Baseball With Opportunity

Vlahovic co founded BaseABLE in 2000, creating a nonprofit organization focused on adaptive and inclusive baseball resources for individuals with disabilities. The organization supports programs designed to provide athletes with opportunities to learn, practice, compete, and build relationships through baseball.

BaseABLE’s work has received attention from national baseball organizations. USA Baseball has documented BaseABLE athletes participating in events at the National Training Complex, including opportunities to play on professional level facilities and interact with members of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

The organization’s mission provides the foundation for much of Vlahovic’s current advocacy. His work demonstrates how sports programming can be used to create opportunities for individuals who have historically had fewer avenues to participate in organized baseball.

Leadership Through Special Olympics Baseball

Vlahovic has also held a leadership role in Special Olympics baseball development. He coached Team New Jersey to a gold medal at the 2014 Special Olympics competition and was nominated for Special Olympics North American Coach of the Year that year.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Special Olympics North America Baseball Development Committee. His work with athletes with disabilities has become a defining part of his professional career and has connected his technical baseball experience with a broader commitment to inclusion.

His involvement has also received media attention. In 2026, Vlahovic appeared on the Keep Going Podcast for an episode focused on the principle that individuals should have the opportunity to play baseball.

A Message Centered on Acceptance

The central message behind You Can Play Too reflects Vlahovic’s broader philosophy that disability should not be treated as a reason to exclude someone from sports, friendships, or community activities.

You can also watch Tony Vlahovic’s inspiring story here to learn more about his journey and the mission behind his work.

Vlahovic has described his personal approach through three principles: remaining a lifelong learner, maintaining an attitude of gratitude when life becomes difficult, and performing at least one act of kindness each day.

That philosophy also informs his work with young athletes. Rather than focusing solely on competitive results, his coaching and advocacy emphasize resilience, preparation, leadership, teamwork, and the importance of creating an environment in which athletes can participate according to their abilities.

An Expanding Body of Work

The new children’s book follows Vlahovic’s earlier book, Just Need an Opportunity: Let’s Play Ball, which examines his experiences in professional baseball, coaching, and working with athletes with disabilities. His writing has become another way to communicate the lessons developed throughout his athletic and professional career.

Vlahovic has also co-written The Champions Mindset: Stories of Leadership, Legacy and Life, a work focused on leadership and helping young athletes navigate adversity.

His career has earned recognition from multiple institutions. He was inducted into the Wilkes University Hall of Fame in 2022 and the New Hope Solebury Hall of Fame as a coach in 2023. He has also received Coach of the Year recognition five times during his high school coaching career.

Continuing the Opportunity Message

The publication of You Can Play Too represents another stage in Vlahovic’s continuing effort to promote inclusion through sports, education, and storytelling. His work connects professional athletics with community service and provides a consistent platform for discussing acceptance and opportunity.

The message is closely aligned with the mission that has guided his work with BaseABLE and Special Olympics baseball: participation can create opportunities for individuals to develop skills, form friendships, build confidence, and become part of a team.

For Vlahovic, the work remains connected to a simple idea: “It’s not a disability, it’s an ability.” His continued involvement in coaching, adaptive baseball, writing, and athlete development reflects a career built around creating opportunities for people to participate and grow.

About BaseABLE

BaseABLE is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Tony Vlahovic in 2000 that provides adaptive and inclusive baseball resources and supports opportunities for individuals with disabilities to participate in the sport. The organization works to expand access to baseball through resources, programming, and support for organizations serving athletes with disabilities. More information about BaseABLE is available on the BaseABLE website . Updates and information about Tony Vlahovic’s work are also available through X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . For media and general inquiries, Tony Vlahovic can be contacted at TVlahovic52@msn.com.

More information about BaseABLE is available on the BaseABLE website . Information about Tony Vlahovic’s books and his work promoting opportunity, acceptance, and inclusion is also available through his published works, including Just Need an Opportunity: Let’s Play Ball and You Can Play Too . Updates and information about Tony Vlahovic’s work are available through X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . For media and general inquiries, Tony Vlahovic can be contacted at TVlahovic52@msn.com.