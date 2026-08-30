DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Beyond Retinol: DELERE Unveils Caviar PDRN Routine for Morning Anti-Aging

ByEthan Lin

Aug 30, 2026

While retinol dominates nighttime skincare, dermatological experts highlight a critical gap in modern anti-aging: morning defense. Retinol aids nocturnal renewal, but photodegrades under sunlight. Meanwhile, daytime exposure to UV rays, blue light, fine dust, and stress generates free radicals that trigger “Inflammaging”—a state of chronic micro-inflammation that degrades collagen before nightfall. Because sunscreen alone cannot stop oxidative damage, complete skin longevity requires a dedicated morning antioxidant shield.

Addressing this gap, high-performance K-beauty brand DELERE introduced an anti-aging system centered on Caviar Omega-3. Containing up to 20 times more omega-3 fatty acids compared with conventional fish oil, caviar creates a proactive barrier against micro-inflammation before visible signs of aging emerge.

To guarantee purity, DELERE operates a 15-year “Farm to Face” model, managing its own sturgeon farm from cultivation to formulation. The brand was founded after a premier Korean cosmetic manufacturer specifically requested DELERE’s harvest over all external sources. Driven to explore its unique potency, founder Su-han Lee conducted years of clinical research. While sturgeons require a full decade for omega-3 and mineral levels to peak—a wait most commercial brands skip—DELERE honors this 10-year maturation, achieving a 168% improvement in skin absorption compared with a conventional serum.

To ensure deep delivery, DELERE overcomes skin barrier limitations with a patented three-tiered system.

Bioavailable Caviar Omega prepares the skin, 100% pure Salmon PDRN stimulates cellular repair, and a patented 3D Hyaluronic Acid matrix (H-Active Booster, Patent No. 10-2609651) encapsulates the active core for loss-free penetration.

This architecture powers DELERE’s new Caviar PDRN collection, headlined by the Vita Boost Shot Serum. Built for the morning routine, its dual-formula activates a freeze-dried capsule formulated with 100% pure Vitamin C directly into the Caviar PDRN serum upon first use to prevent oxidation. Combining Caviar Omega, 4,000ppm Salmon PDRN, 100% Vitamin C, and 5% Glutathione, this two-week program simultaneously targets six key indicators: regeneration, elasticity, tone, texture, hyperpigmentation, and barrier health.

In clinical trials, a single application recorded a 96% barrier recovery rate and an 82% soothing recovery rate. Over two weeks, subjects demonstrated a 123% elasticity increase and a 2.8-fold improvement in blemish reduction compared to standard serums. Certified by Germany’s Dermatest with a 100% user satisfaction rate on sensitive skin, it is ideal for ages 30 to 50 addressing dullness and fatigue. Offered in a 15ml single bottle or a two-bottle set, it is paired with the Firming Eye Serum (Caviar Omega, 300ppm Salmon PDRN, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8) for eye lines and dark circles, and the Lift Neck Cream (Caviar Omega, 500ppm Salmon PDRN, Ceramides) for neck wrinkles, smile lines, and double-chin lifting care.

DELERE’s full Caviar PDRN lineup is now officially available on US Amazon. The collection has already earned high praise from top beauty authorities, with leading creators Skincare with Yuri and Dani Cole highlighting the Vita Boost Shot Serum as an indispensable morning upgrade for radiant skin. To celebrate its North American debut, DELERE is hosting an exclusive Labor Day promotion on Amazon from August 28 through September 7, offering a 20% discount across all four new SKUs.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

More Growth Reports Partner Revenue Milestones Across Multiple Service Business Categories
Aug 30, 2026 Ethan Lin
Bluesky Adds Opt-Out Setting to Keep Posts Out of Discover Feed
Aug 30, 2026 Jolyen
Meta Settlement Gives Meta Legal Protection for Using Children’s Data to Train Age Checks
Aug 30, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801