Authorities Say $7K in Labubu Dolls Stolen From Los Angeles Store

A group of masked thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls from a store in La Puente, California, early Wednesday morning, authorities said. La Puente is located roughly 18 miles east of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma to carry out the theft. The vehicle was recovered shortly after the incident, but no arrests have been reported. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release further details.

A Target on a Popular Collectible

Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, have grown into a highly sought-after collectible in the decade since their introduction. Their distinctive toothy design has attracted fans worldwide, making them a prime target for resellers and thieves.

The affected store, One Stop Sales, shared on Instagram that its entire Labubu inventory was stolen and the shop was left in disarray. Surveillance footage posted online showed several individuals wearing hoodies and face coverings breaking into the store, rummaging through merchandise, and carrying boxes outside. The store said it was “still in shock” and urged the public to help identify the suspects.

What The Author Thinks The theft highlights how popular collectibles, from toys to sneakers, have become increasingly attractive to organized thieves. When a single product line can fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market, stores carrying those items face heightened risk. Without stronger security measures or better resale regulation, these smash-and-grab incidents are likely to keep happening.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.