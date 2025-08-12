Microsoft to Shut Down Its Lens PDF Scanner App

Microsoft has confirmed it will retire its Lens scanning app for iOS and Android next year, ending a tool that has served millions of users for document scanning and conversion. Previously known as Office Lens, the app allowed people to turn images into PDFs, PowerPoint slides, and Excel files, processing both handwritten and printed content with ease. It became a staple for students, professionals, and anyone needing quick, reliable scans on the go.

Timeline for Shutdown

The company plans to officially retire Lens on September 15, 2025. Support will end two months later, on November 15, when the app will be removed from both the App Store and Google Play. Users will still be able to create new scans until December 15, but that functionality will then be disabled. Existing scans will remain accessible as long as the app stays installed on the device.

An End to a Widely Used Tool

Lens has been downloaded more than 50 million times on Google Play and has nearly 136,000 ratings on Apple’s App Store. Its appeal came not only from its simplicity and speed but also from integrations with Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps and accessibility tools like read-aloud support and Immersive Reader.

Microsoft is encouraging users to switch to Microsoft 365 Copilot, which includes many of Lens’s core scanning features. However, some of Lens’s best-loved perks — such as direct saving into Office apps and certain accessibility functions — are not part of the Copilot experience, leaving some users questioning whether it’s a true replacement.

Author’s Opinion Retiring Lens feels like removing a reliable screwdriver from the toolbox and replacing it with a multi-tool that doesn’t quite fit the same needs. Copilot may handle the basics, but it doesn’t match the convenience and accessibility features that made Lens so popular. For many, this move seems less about improving the user experience and more about funneling people into Microsoft’s subscription ecosystem.

