Picture Mosaics Connects Fans and Customers Through Digital Photo Mosaic Experiences

Picture Mosaics, a leader in creative photo mosaic technology, continues to push the limits of their digital platform. At its core, the platform enables brands, organizations, and creatives alike to combine thousands of photos and stories into one symbolic interactive experience.

Thousands of memories and stories stored on peoples phones, just sitting there, collecting digital dust – these photos along with the brand new ones can be repurposed to create something entirely new and powerful. Over the past 20 years, Picture Mosaics continues to build and re-imagine their two amazing tools: the Online Mosaic Tool and the Interactive Online Mosaic Platform.

These two tools are perfect for anyone or any organization that wants to make something more with their photos – from breathtaking framed artwork to a stunning large wall mural to a full blown interactive digital photo mosaic experience.

Revolutionizing the Art of the Photo Mosaic

The company’s Online Mosaic Tool is fun and easy. Simply pick the main photo, upload a bunch of smaller photos, and – voila! – a custom photo mosaic in minutes.

But that is just scratching the surface. Where the platform can really shine is for large fan and consumer campaigns to bring an entire audience together with an Interactive Online Mosaic .

The solution is ideal for celebrating fans, consumers, or employees, or even for rebranding, awareness, and celebrating milestones. But really, the use cases are nearly limitless as the platform is perfect for uniting all types of audiences from around the world with their stories and images. The Online & Interactive Mosaic invites everyone to zoom in and discover the moments and memories that collectively bring the mosaic to life.

Real-World Example: WishMakers Mosaic

The WishMaker Mosaic was a heartfelt, interactive tribute powered by Picture Mosaics that brings together stories of hope, strength, and generosity, all in support of Make-A-Wish. Supporters, known as WishMakers, from across the country were invited to upload photos and messages, each one becoming a piece in a growing digital artwork that celebrates the life-changing power of a wish.

Every image added to the mosaic represents someone stepping up in support of the Make-A-Wish mission and showcases how collective action can spark real change. As users explore the mosaic, they can click on individual cells to discover personal stories, uplifting messages, and reasons why people support this incredible cause.

More than just a photo mosaic, the Wishmaker Mosaic is a living symbol of community, compassion, and the far-reaching impact of a wish come true.

Real-World Example: Lake Winnie Amusement Park Mosaic

Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park, affectionately known as Lake Winnie, worked with Picture Mosaic’s to mark its 100th anniversary and invited generations of park-goers to join in through an interactive photo mosaic. Using Picture Mosaics’ photo mosaic maker, visitors submitted favorite photos and memories from across the decades, each one becoming a small part in a larger image that honored the park’s rich history and beloved attractions.

The final photo mosaic captured the heart and spirit of Lake Winnie, with guests able to explore individual stories, smiles, and milestones by clicking on each photo. Blending nostalgia, community, and storytelling, the mosaic served as a vibrant tribute to the families and fun that have defined Lake Winnie for a century.

Why It Matters

These aren’t just mosaics, they are living collections of stories. At the core, the technology brings together photos to create something greater than its individual parts – a truly powerful visual symbol. Picture Mosaics tools and platforms make the process easy and straightforward, allowing the technology to drift into the background, and let the mosaic, photos, and stories shine.

Create A Personal Photo Mosaic

Not everyone needs an interactive online mosaic. The easy-to-use Online Mosaic Tool is built for everyone else that is looking for a way to display all of those photos sitting on their phone, send a heartfelt gift, a tribute for a friend or family member, or just fill a blank wall. And better yet, no design skills needed, just log in and in minutes the tool has created something truly that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Explore the photo mosaic maker .

About Picture Mosaics

Founded in 2001, Picture Mosaics continues to be the industry leader in photo mosaic and interactive photo technology. The company’s mission is simple: create technology and solutions that enable photos (and videos) to be more – more engaging, more collaborative, more meaningful, more fun.

From Guinness Book of World Record murals, to stunning video mosaics, to developing state-of-the-art patented software, the team continues to push the boundaries of photo experiences and photo mosaic art.