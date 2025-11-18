Burnett & Williams Issues Guidance on the Importance of Hiring an Experienced Trial Attorney in Virginia for Personal Injury Cases

Burnett & Williams, a Virginia-based personal injury law firm, has released new guidance outlining the critical role that an experienced trial attorney in Virginia plays in the outcome of personal injury cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, and slip-and-fall incidents. The firm reports that many injury victims underestimate the complexity of Virginia’s legal standards, which often leads to reduced compensation or complete forfeiture of claims.

Legal Challenges Faced by Injury Victims

Accident victims frequently encounter mounting medical bills, lost wages, and long-term recovery needs. However, the firm states that legal missteps during the claims process remain one of the most common obstacles to obtaining compensation. Insurance companies, which operate with substantial financial resources and extensive claims departments, often extend the process or utilize procedural errors to justify reducing payouts.

A recurring issue is the failure to comply with the statute of limitations. In Virginia, personal injury claims must be filed within two years of the date of the incident. Missing this deadline results in a complete loss of the right to pursue damages for medical expenses, property losses, or income disruption.

Virginia’s Contributory Negligence Rule

The firm highlights that Virginia’s use of contributory negligence is a major factor that distinguishes it from most other states. Under this rule, a plaintiff found to be even one percent at fault may be barred from recovering any damages. This standard makes clear and accurate representation essential, as insurance adjusters may attempt to interpret statements, actions, or minor inconsistencies as admissions of fault.

Advantages of Working With Experienced Trial Counsel

Burnett & Williams explain that hiring an attorney with extensive trial experience provides significant benefits, even when a case is expected to settle. Insurance companies tend to evaluate claims differently when the claimant is represented by counsel known for courtroom capability. Established trial attorneys can support clients with access to resources such as medical experts, accident reconstruction specialists, and professionals capable of providing testimony to clarify cause, liability, and long-term impact.

These resources, combined with procedural experience, allow attorneys to assemble comprehensive evidence packages including medical records, police documentation, witness statements, and expert evaluations. Such preparation strengthens negotiation positions and improves outcomes if a case proceeds to trial.

Support During Litigation

If a case advances to the courtroom, the burden of proof rests fully on the plaintiff. Burnett & Williams note that presenting evidence under Virginia’s legal standards requires precise organization, legal familiarity, and clear argumentation. Trial attorneys guide clients throughout the litigation process, ensuring that all evidence, damages, and legal arguments are presented effectively to a judge or jury.

Availability of Legal Consultation

Burnett & Williams encourages injured individuals to consult with counsel before making statements to insurance representatives or accepting settlements. The firm continues to offer free initial consultations to help Virginia residents evaluate available legal options and understand the potential value of their claims.

About Burnett & Williams

Burnett & Williams , P.C., is one of Virginia’s longest-serving personal injury law firms. With offices throughout the Commonwealth, the firm represents clients in personal injury and wrongful death matters, combining trial experience with a focus on ethical and thorough legal advocacy.