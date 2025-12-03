ABATherapistJobs Launches the First Elite ABA Therapist Hiring Platform to End the Industry’s Therapist Shortage

Josh Ternyak, founder of ABATherapistJobs.com has officially launched the most targeted, specialized, and high-impact ABA therapy hiring platform ever created — an ABA therapist job board built exclusively to help ABA therapy companies hire credentialed BCBAs, RBTs, and BCaBAs faster than ever before.

In an industry choked by staffing shortages, endless waitlists, and skyrocketing demand, ABA providers have been left fighting for the same limited pool of credentialed therapists. Traditional hiring channels are slow, unfocused, and overloaded with irrelevant candidates. Now, with this ABA therapist jobs platform , ABA companies are connected to therapists quickly and easily.

Today, that changes.

Josh Ternyak, the founder of ABATherapistJobs.com, created the one-of-a-kind ABA job board for one reason: to give ABA therapy companies a powerful, direct pipeline of qualified ABA therapist candidates — without the huge cost, spam candidates, or guesswork of generic job sites.

The ABA Industry Has a Hiring Problem — Not a Demand Problem

Across the country, parents wait months for services. ABA Clinics cap caseloads. Agencies stall their expansion plans.

Every owner says the same thing:

“We could serve ten times as many families if we could just hire more therapists.”

ABATherapistJobs.com was created to solve the exact bottleneck suffocating the industry’s growth.

A Job Board Built Only for ABA — No Filler, No Noise, No Irrelevant Applicants

Unlike Indeed, ZipRecruiter, or LinkedIn:

Every job listed targets ABA roles only

Every candidate is ABA-focused

Every search is built around ABA credentials

Every listing is optimized to attract the right therapist, in the right market, at the right time

This creates a pure ecosystem: ABA companies hiring → ABA professionals looking → perfect match, faster.

Giving ABA Companies a Recruiting Advantage They’ve Never Had Before

ABATherapistJobs.com helps providers:

Get more qualified applicants

Attract hard-to-find RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs

Staff new centers or service lines quickly

Reduce recruiting costs

Cut waitlists

Grow sustainably and predictably

Whether a company runs a single clinic or operates across multiple states, the platform gives them instant visibility to the exact people they need to hire.

The Platform ABA Therapists Actually Want to Use

ABA therapists benefit too.

They no longer need to dig through irrelevant healthcare listings or fight platforms that don’t understand ABA credentials.

On ABATherapistJobs.com, every ABA therapist job is curated for their field, their expertise, and their career path.

ABA therapists can easily find roles that match:

Their certification

Their schedule

Their location

Their specialization

Their long-term goals

It’s simple, clean, and built for the profession.

The Founder, Josh Ternyak: “The ABA field needed this years ago.”

“We kept hearing the same story from ABA CEOs: ‘We can take on more clients, but we don’t have the staff.’ ABA therapy is one of the fastest-growing behavioral health fields in the country — yet the hiring tools available are outdated and ineffective.

ABATherapistJobs.com is more than a job board. It’s a solution to the biggest growth constraint the ABA industry has ever faced. Companies deserve better. Therapists deserve better. Families deserve better. And now, we finally have a platform built to close that gap.”

A National Network Already Taking Shape

Even pre-launch, ABA companies in states like Florida, Texas, New York, California, Arizona, Illinois, Georgia, and New Jersey have begun posting roles — validating the need for a centralized, ABA-only hiring powerhouse.

The platform is engineered to scale with the industry and is expected to become the #1 hiring destination for ABA providers nationwide.

About ABATherapistJobs.com

ABATherapistJobs.com is the first job board built exclusively for the Applied Behavior Analysis industry. The platform helps ABA therapy companies hire qualified RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs faster by giving them direct access to ABA-focused jobseekers. Designed to reduce waitlists, accelerate hiring, and support clinical growth, ABATherapistJobs.com is redefining how ABA companies hire at scale. Learn more at https://abatherapistjobs.com