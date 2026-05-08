Pure IV Brings Physician-Owned Mobile IV Therapy To Arizona

Pure IV is a physician-owned mobile IV therapy company that brings IV hydration and wellness drips directly to patients across Arizona. The service is built on one simple idea. Mobile care should be fast, but it should never skip a medical step.

Pure IV is owned and led by a licensed physician. Every patient is screened by a nurse practitioner on a live video call before any IV is started. This is called a Good Faith Exam. It takes about five minutes. The exam is valid for 365 days, so returning patients can book again without repeating the call. The medical review fee is $5.

Patients can book mobile IV therapy in Arizona in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Chandler, Flagstaff, and the surrounding communities. A registered nurse or paramedic comes to the home, office, or hotel. Most appointments are filled the same day.

Pure IV has served more than 25,000 patients and booked over 88,000 appointments since launch. The company is HIPAA compliant and fully insured. All providers are licensed in the states where they work.

A Word From The Medical Director

Dr. Allison Lane, MD, is the Medical Director and Co-Owner of Pure IV. She oversees the clinical protocols used in every market.

“Mobile IV is not a shortcut around medical care. It is medical care, delivered to where the patient is. Every patient at Pure IV gets a real exam, a real review of their history, and real vital sign checks before we start a drip.”

“Speed matters in Arizona. People are active, the heat is real, and patients want help fast. Our job is to move quickly without cutting any of the steps that keep people safe.”

What A Pure IV Visit Looks Like

A patient books a time on the Pure IV website. A nurse arrives at the chosen address with the supplies in hand. The nurse checks vitals, then connects the patient to a nurse practitioner on a video call. The nurse practitioner reviews the patient and clears the treatment in about five minutes. The IV starts right after that.

Pure IV offers drips for hydration, recovery, and wellness . Common reasons patients book include dehydration, fatigue, hangover recovery, cold and flu support, migraine relief, athletic recovery, and heat related illness. The full menu has 34 packages and add-ons.

Why Physician Ownership Matters

Many mobile IV companies are owned by people with no medical background. Pure IV is different. The company is owned by a physician, and clinical decisions are made by clinical staff. That structure is the reason Pure IV can offer same-day IV packages and pricing without dropping the standard of care.

Statewide Arizona Coverage

Pure IV serves both major metro areas and smaller cities across the state. Service areas include the greater Phoenix valley, Tucson, Flagstaff, and the high country. Patients in these areas can request a mobile visit without driving to a clinic.

Arizona is the largest market in the Pure IV network. The company also serves patients in Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Idaho, and Tennessee.

About Pure IV

Pure IV is a physician-owned mobile IV therapy company. The company brings same-day IV hydration and wellness drips to patients in their homes, offices, and hotels across eight states. Every visit includes a vital sign check and a live nurse practitioner exam before treatment. Pure IV is HIPAA compliant and fully insured.

Arizona service page: www.pureiv.com/az/mobile-iv-therapy